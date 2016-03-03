ICE's play for LSE could include Borsa Italiana spinoff - source

| March 3
March 3 New York Stock Exchange owner
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's potential offer for the
London Stock Exchange could include a proposal to spin
off the LSE's Italian business and French clearing arm, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Atlanta-based ICE might explore divestitures of the French
arm of LSE's clearing house LCH.Clearnet and Borsa Italiana as
part of its plans to possibly counter Deutsche Boerse's
potential all-stock merger plan, the person said.
LSE, Borsa Italiana and ICE declined to comment. LSE
acquired Borsa Italiana for 1.6 billion euros in 2007.
LSE is already considering spinning off Paris-based Clearnet
SA, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with
the discussions. (on.ft.com/1OTpPHA)
ICE said earlier this week that it may make a rival bid for
LSE, but added that it had not yet approached LSE and may not
pursue a deal at all.
CME Group is also actively considering a bid for the
LSE, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
week.
The industry has been trying to consolidate for years amid
weaker trading volumes and shrinking margins. Instead of stock
trading, the exchanges have focused on more profitable
businesses, such as derivatives trading and selling market data.
But regulatory concerns about the concentration of power in
the hands of a few exchanges, along with nationalist wrangling,
have hindered many cross-border deals.
While Deutsche Boerse is interested in combining with LSE to
create a full-service trading powerhouse, analysts said ICE's
interest likely relates to two of LSE's businesses: clearing and
market data.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish, additional reporting by Noor Zainab
Hussain in Bengaluru and Paola Arosio in Milan; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)