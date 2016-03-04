London Stock Exchange posts 31 pct rise in profit

March 4 London Stock Exchange Group,
which is in talks to merge with Deutsche Boerse to
create a pan-European trading house, reported a 31 percent rise
in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Friday.
The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock
Exchange, said discussions with Deutsche Boerse were ongoing.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse said last week they were in merger
talks, although New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental
Exchange has raised the prospect of a bidding war by
saying it is considering making a counter-offer.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexander Smith)