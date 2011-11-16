UPDATE 3-LSE, ICAP fortunes diverge on euro zone crisis

(Adds analyst comment)

By Luke Jeffs and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 16 Volatile eurozone markets delivered starkly different first-half results for British trading firms the London Stock Exchange and ICAP as the exchange posted a profit spike while the broker's earnings fell.

While both trade the main European markets, the LSE benefited from higher interest payments on its loans to cash-strapped European banks, while ICAP suffered as the same banks restricted their trading activities.

The LSE's European clearing unit helped push first half earning per share up 48 percent to 47.6 pence, while ICAP's earnings fell 6 percent to 19.6 pence a share.

The LSE said on Wednesday that interest from loans to European clearing clients, including Italian banks, rose 225 percent to 54.3 million pounds ($86 million) in the six months to the end of September.

This clearing income, part of the LSE's post-trade business, contributed to a 38 percent rise in profit to 214.3 million pounds for the six months to the end of September and a 20 percent hike in income to 386.5 million.

"Key highlights include a very good performance from post-trade, an area we highlighted in 2009 as a core focus for us and which is now making a significant contribution to both Group revenue and growth," LSE chief executive Xavier Rolet said in an emailed statement.

In contrast, ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds and swaps, said its revenue for the same period was flat at 867 million pounds. Adjusted profit inched up 2 percent to 186 million.

"We are living through extraordinary times in financial markets. Global imbalances and slowing economic activity are being played out together with the Eurozone crisis," ICAP chief executive Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.

"The climate of uncertainty is inevitably creating risk aversion in volatile markets around the world," he added.

Both firms are keen to expand into new products and push aggressively into post-trade services, an unglamorous but vital business.

The LSE wants to challenge planned merger partners Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext by establishing its Turquoise platform as a rival European futures and options trading venue.

Similarly ICAP is optimistic about its interest rate swap system iSwap, though Spencer said on Wednesday that the slow progress being made by regulators in reforming the swaps markets had not helped.

In September swaps dealers Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan bought into iSwap, a move seen as crucial by Nese Guner, an analyst at Citigroup.

"We expect this co-investment with the key global swaps dealers to help ICAP grow the electronic platform," Guner said on Wednesday.

Rolet, who entered takeover talks with European clearer LCH.Clearnet in late September, said on Wednesday the firm remained "actively engaged in exclusive discussions with LCH.Clearnet about a potential transaction".

ICAP shares were down 4.5 percent to 350.4 pence, and LSE shares were off 0.2 percent to 826.5 pence at 1130 GMT. ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)