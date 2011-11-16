UPDATE 3-LSE, ICAP fortunes diverge on euro zone crisis

(Adds analyst comment)
* LSE earnings up 48 pct to 47.6p a share
* ICAP revenue flat on last year at 867 mln pounds
* ICAP shares down 3.2 pct, LSE's up 2 pct
By Luke Jeffs and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 16 Volatile eurozone markets
delivered starkly different first-half results for British
trading firms the London Stock Exchange and ICAP
as the exchange posted a profit spike while the broker's
earnings fell.
While both trade the main European markets, the LSE
benefited from higher interest payments on its loans to
cash-strapped European banks, while ICAP suffered as the same
banks restricted their trading activities.
The LSE's European clearing unit helped push first half
earning per share up 48 percent to 47.6 pence, while ICAP's
earnings fell 6 percent to 19.6 pence a share.
The LSE said on Wednesday that interest from loans to
European clearing clients, including Italian banks, rose 225
percent to 54.3 million pounds ($86 million) in the six months
to the end of September.
This clearing income, part of the LSE's post-trade business,
contributed to a 38 percent rise in profit to 214.3 million
pounds for the six months to the end of September and a 20
percent hike in income to 386.5 million.
"Key highlights include a very good performance from
post-trade, an area we highlighted in 2009 as a core focus for
us and which is now making a significant contribution to both
Group revenue and growth," LSE chief executive Xavier Rolet said
in an emailed statement.
In contrast, ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds
and swaps, said its revenue for the same period was flat at 867
million pounds. Adjusted profit inched up 2 percent to 186
million.
"We are living through extraordinary times in financial
markets. Global imbalances and slowing economic activity are
being played out together with the Eurozone crisis," ICAP chief
executive Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.
"The climate of uncertainty is inevitably creating risk
aversion in volatile markets around the world," he added.
Both firms are keen to expand into new products and push
aggressively into post-trade services, an unglamorous but vital
business.
The LSE wants to challenge planned merger partners Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext by establishing its
Turquoise platform as a rival European futures and options
trading venue.
Similarly ICAP is optimistic about its interest rate swap
system iSwap, though Spencer said on Wednesday that the slow
progress being made by regulators in reforming the swaps markets
had not helped.
In September swaps dealers Barclays Capital, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan bought into iSwap, a move seen as crucial by
Nese Guner, an analyst at Citigroup.
"We expect this co-investment with the key global swaps
dealers to help ICAP grow the electronic platform," Guner said
on Wednesday.
Rolet, who entered takeover talks with European clearer
LCH.Clearnet in late September, said on Wednesday the firm
remained "actively engaged in exclusive discussions with
LCH.Clearnet about a potential transaction".
ICAP shares were down 4.5 percent to 350.4 pence, and LSE
shares were off 0.2 percent to 826.5 pence at 1130 GMT.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by David Cowell and Will
Waterman)