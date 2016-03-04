UPDATE 2-LSE highlights "compelling" logic of Deutsche Boerse deal

* Detailed discussions on tie-up ongoing
* No comment on ICE approach
* LSE reported 31 pct jump in adjusted pretax profits
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Anjuli Davies
March 4 The London Stock Exchange Group
said a potential merger with Deutsche Boerse would be
"compelling" as potential rival bidders line-up for the British
company which reported a jump in profits on Friday.
The group, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock
Exchange, said detailed discussions with Deutsche Boerse were
ongoing over a deal to create a pan-European trading house with
substantial revenue and cost benefits.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse said last week they were in merger
talks, although New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental
Exchange has raised the prospect of a bidding war by
saying it was considering making a counter-offer.
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are making a
third attempt at creating a European trading powerhouse to take
on U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.
Nearly 16 years after their first merger attempt, the London
and Frankfurt exchanges are discussing an all-share deal giving
Deutsche Boerse shareholders a 54.4 percent stake and LSE
shareholders 45.6 percent of a new company.
It would combine the LSE's share-trading operation with the
derivatives trading of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex in a group worth
almost $30 billion. It would give the companies similar scale to
U.S. exchange ICE, which has taken a huge slice of the
European derivatives markets.
LSE CEO Xavier Rolet, speaking to reporters on a conference
call, promoted the potential tie-up as a true 'merger of
equals', with a British-based holding company and a unitary
board. But Rolet, who will step aside should the deal with
Deutsche Boerse succeed, would not comment on any prospective
interest from ICE.
The LSE reported a 31 percent increase in full-year adjusted
pretax profit to 643.4 million pounds ($910.8 million) from
491.7 million pounds a year earlier, just shy of analysts
expectations.
"A small miss on results, combined with a lack of material
new information on the deal is likely to weigh slightly on the
shares this morning," analysts at Exane BNP Paribas wrote in a
note.
LSE shares were down 1.14 percent by 0930 GMT versus a 0.44
percent rise in the broader London market.
Revenue rose 78 percent to 2.28 billion pounds. Revenue
includes both continuing and discontinued operations and
excludes unrealised gains and losses for 2014 at LCH.Clearnet.
Revenue fell short of forecasts for 2.396 billion pounds,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We continue to favour LSE's strong market position,
favourable growth drivers and diversified revenue base, but
until we gain further details on how a deal could be structured,
we maintain our Hold recommendation due to concerns a deal may
yet fall through," wrote analysts at Numis.
Regulatory concerns about the concentration of power in the
hands of a few exchanges, along with nationalist wrangling, have
hindered many cross-border deals in the sector.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse are already walking a political
tight-rope between London and Frankfurt - trying to make sure
both governments are on board with the deal, and that it would
still make sense were Britain to leave the European Union.
But political and regulatory demands may be even more
challenging if a non-European exchange tries to buy LSE.
Alongside ICE, CME Group is actively considering
doing so, people familiar with the matter have said. Analysts
suggested that Euronext NV ) and Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing may also be interested.
The company proposed a higher final dividend of 25.2 pence
per share, implying a 20 percent increase in the dividend for
2015.
($1 = 0.7064 pounds)
