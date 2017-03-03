LSE still trying to get Deutsche Boerse tie-up approved

LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group
said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win
approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse,
a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
The LSE said on Sunday it would not meet a new condition
laid down by the European Union's competition officials for
approving the merger with Deutsche Boerse, effectively pulling
the plug on the deal.
"The Group continues to work hard on its proposed merger
with Deutsche Boerse," the London exchange said in a statement
accompanying its 2016 results on Friday.
The EU is due to rule on the merger by April 3.
Meanwhile, the LSE said group income for last year rose 17
percent to 1.66 billion pounds, with revenue up 14 percent to
1.5 billion pounds. Revenue was forecast at 1.56 billion pounds,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with total income forecast
at 1.611 billion pounds.
LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said each business area
delivered growth and that the group remained well positioned
across all areas.
The exchange has refused to sell its fixed income trading
platform MTS to satisfy EU competition officials.
Pan-European exchange Euronext, which would likely
have been a potential buyer of MTS, announced on Friday a $10
million strategic investment in fixed income trading technology
provider Algomi, with plans to open a trading system in North
America.
($1 = 0.9502 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alexander
Smith)