Rolet forges ahead with LSE revolution

LONDON May 17 Two centuries after the British government used a fledgling stock market to raise money to fight Napoleon, Frenchman Xavier Rolet is now shaking up the London Stock Exchange with a Gallic revolutionary fervour.

Rolet, who on Friday passes his third anniversary as Chief Executive of the LSE, has shown in this short time he is a man on a mission.

Not all of it worked: his C$3.6 billion ($3.7 billion) bid for Canada's TMX famously collapsed last year.

But to date Rolet has managed to clinch a crucial technology company and an index company, and has now struck a deal to acquire a clearing house.

This has opened up new sources of revenue, and has lessened the LSE's dependence on traditional share trading.

"Xavier's greatest achievement is transforming the business, from a largely UK cash equity business to one that now has a technology offering, an indices business and now a clearing house," said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

The LSE will report on Friday its earnings for the year to the end of March, with analysts expecting technology, data and clearing to be the fastest growing parts of the business.

European stock exchanges' core share trading units have come under pressure in recent years from a new breed of faster, cheaper rivals. Q u asi-exchanges, such as Chi-X Europe and Bats Europe, were set up by the largest trading banks to increase competition for exchanges and force down the cost of trading.

To stay ahead Rolet must seize an emerging opportunity created by new global regulation that plans to open up the lucrative derivatives markets to exchanges for the first time.

LSE needs to boost its presence in derivatives and nurture it long enough to tap these regulatory changes, but as yet Rolet has failed to grow the LSE's futures trading business.

This must be addressed if the stock market group is not to miss out on a valuable source of revenue and Rolet must also show he can capitalise on the hefty investment he plans to make in clearing house LCH.Clearnet.

DUST OFF THE LSE

Under Rolet's predecessor, Clara Furse, the stock exchange lost the support of its largest investment bank customers who became disillusioned over what they saw as the LSE's complacency over fees and the upgrading of its trading systems.

Rolet said from the time he replaced Furse in May 2009 that he was going to shake up the 210-year old institution by moving aggressively to capture other revenue streams and bring key services in-house.

He immediately won favour with the largest investment banks by buying in 2009 Turquoise, the bank-backed trading system that was struggling to break even amid weak trading volumes.

"He has fostered a sense of partnership with his members to make the exchange stronger globally and responsive to our thoughts and needs," said David Russell, head of European equities at Morgan Stanley.

Under Furse, the exchange had outsourced its technology to Accenture, an arrangement that was criticised at the time for making system development slow and expensive.

Rolet quickly moved to bring this function under LSE control by buying Sri Lankan system supplier Millennium for 18 million pounds ($30 million) in September 2009.

Late last year Rolet paid publisher Pearson 450 million pounds for half of its index provider FTSE International - he already owned the other half - putting it on a par with rivals such as Deutsche Boerse which run their own indices.

And last month, Rolet secured the backing of shareholders to buy 60 percent of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet, valuing the company at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Exchanges are keen to boost their clearing houses - which make trading safer by taking on counterparty risk - ahead of regulatory reforms that will force more complex asset types such as derivatives, to trade on these facilities.

The acquisition is potentially a good strategic move, because LCH is the leading clearing house in the vast interest rate swap trading market and is expanding into credit derivatives and foreign exchange derivatives.

On Tuesday, it launched CDSClear, a service for credit default swaps (CDS) which pitches it - and its likely future owner - against the IntercontinentalExchange, the leading CDS clearing house, and rivals Deutsche Boerse and the CME Group.

These groups are jockeying to establish themselves in CDS and other over-the-counter derivatives ahead of European Commission reforms to force these markets to use clearing houses in the wake of the financial crisis.

"The expansion of CDSClear is a positive addition to the infrastructure of the world's credit markets," said Niall Cameron, global head of credit trading at HSBC.

The challenge for Rolet is integrating FTSE and LCH into his existing infrastructure and maximising their profit potential while using them to expedite his move into new areas such as futures trading and over-the-counter derivatives clearing.

NO FUTURES?

One area where Rolet has so far failed to challenge NYSE Euronext Liffe and Deutsche Boerse Eurex, the dominant European markets, is the trading of futures and options - derivatives instruments that provide a steady source of revenue for those firms.

The LSE started in June last year to trade for the first time FTSE 100 index futures, a direct challenge to its domestic rival Liffe, the main FTSE futures exchange.

But the new venture failed to attract meaningful clients, which the exchange then blamed on regulation favouring the dominant futures exchanges.

The rules are now due to be reformed, but analysts say the bigger players have the advantage in the short term at least and Rolet faces a struggle to deliver the extra revenue.

"If you look at the three large exchange groups in Europe, NYSE Euronext has Liffe, Deutsche Boerse has Eurex but where is the LSE's offering?," said RBC's Lenardos.

Regulation could provide a boost for LSE - though any benefits could take years.

"The LSE is stronger than it was three years ago. The challenge for Xavier now is integrating FTSE and LCH.Clearnet, and building impetus on derivatives," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.