LSE enters exclusive talks to acquire Russell Investments

May 20 London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had entered into exclusive talks with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance to acquire its asset management and stock index unit, Russell Investments.

Northwestern Mutual started exploring a sale of Russell, which has $259.7 billion (153.94 billion pounds) in assets under management, in January.

Talks between LSE and Russell are "ongoing and there is no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming", LSE said in a statement. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Simon Jessop)