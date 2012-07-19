LSE and Singapore exchange in merger talks -report

LONDON, July 19 The London Stock Exchange Group
is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about
a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.31 billion) merger, the Daily
Telegraph reported.
The newspaper said that the chief executive of LSE Group,
Xavier Rolet, has held a series of informal talks with SGX Chief
Executive Magnus Bocker, about a potential merger.
The talks, which are still in their preliminary stages, are
focused on the benefits of merging the two exchanges amid
continued consolidation attempts in the sector, according to the
article published on the Telegraph's website on Thursday.
Banking sources, cited by the Telegraph, said any form of
formal offer is still some time away, but market rumours
suggested a takeover would be in the region of 13.50 pound per
LSE Group share.
A deal combining the two bourses would create the third
largest exchange group in terms of trades, behind NYSE Euronext
and Nasdaq OMX.
The structure of any potential merger is unclear, but it's
speculated that SGX would takeover its British rival because of
its larger market capitalisation of 4.4 billion pounds against
LSE Group's 2.8 billion pounds.
The talks between the two exchanges were sparked by an
initial conversation about launching a so-called 'international
board,' allowing trading of the LSE's largest companies on the
Singapore bourse, and vice-versa, the article said.