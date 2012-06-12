版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 14:24 BJT

Nasdaq former CFO to join LSE

June 12 The chief financial officer of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Doug Webb, is standing down and will be replaced by David Warren, who formerly held the same post at Nasdaq OMX, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Webb, who was also executive director of the group, stands down from the board on July 2 and leaves the company at the end of July.

