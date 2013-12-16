版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-LSI up 39.1 percent premarket; to be acquired by Avago Tech

NEW YORK Dec 16 LSI Corp : * Up 39.1 percent to $11 in premarket; to be acquired by Avago Technologies for $6.6 billion. Avago shares rose 15 percent to $52.51 before the opening bell.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐