UPDATE 3-Chipmaker LSI's quarterly outlook beats Street

* Q1 revenue beats average estimates
* Shares up 2.7 pct after hours
By Noel Randewich
April 25 LSI forecast current-quarter revenue
above expectations as it sells more controller chips for
hard-drives and ramps up sales of flash storage products,
sending its shares higher after hours.
Last month, an upbeat LSI increased its forecast for
first-quarter results, saying a hard-drive industry hurt last
year by flooding in Thailand was recovering faster than
expected.
Chief Executive Abhi Talwalkar told Reuters that sales of
flash-storage products are growing quickly following LSI's
January acquisition of high-end sold-state storage provider
SandForce.
"Some of our strength in Q1 in beating the updated guidance
was aided by strong demand for flash storage processors into
(solid-state drives)," Talwalkar told Reuters.
He said an upcoming wave of super-thin "Ultrabook" laptops,
with "instant on" and other features made popular by tablets,
will push demand for solid-state storage further.
Demand for personal computers, shaken by uncertain economies
and a growing preference for tablets, has been better than
expected.
A rebound in the hard-drive industry as key customer
Seageate and others resume manufacturing has helped boost LSI
growth in recent quarters.
"The hard drive business eventually will stabilize, a lot of
the upside of the recovery is probably going to slow down at
some point. That's probably going to happen later this year, but
they have other growth drivers that should offset it," said
Daniel Amir, an analyst at Lazard Capital.
LSI posted first-quarter revenue of $622 million and net
income from continuing operations of $75 million, or 13 cents a
share, fueled by a recovering hard-drive market and higher flash
controller sales.
The company, which counts hard-drive disk maker Seagate
as a key customer, estimated current-quarter revenue
would be between $630 million and $670 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $600 million for the
first quarter and $620 million for the second quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the year-ago quarter, LSI posted revenue from continuing
operations of $473 million and net income of $19 million, or 3
cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share from
continuing operations in this year's first quarter. Analysts on
average expected 14 cents.
LSI's shares rose 2.7 percent to $8.66 in after-hours
trading, after closing up almost 5 percent at $8.43 on the New
York Stock Exchange.