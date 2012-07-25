版本:
LSI's 2nd-qtr revenue grows over year-ago quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chipmaker LSI posted second-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $6 60 m illion, compared to $50 1 m illion in the year-ago quarter.

LSI's shares rose 1.6 percent to $ 6.17 in after-hours trading, after closing u p 2.36 percent at $6.07 o n the New York Stock Exchange.

