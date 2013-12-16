版本:
Avago to buy storage chipmaker LSI for $6.6 bln

Dec 16 Avago Technologies Ltd, whose chips are used in Apple Inc's products, will buy LSI Corp for $6.6 billion in cash, the companies said on Monday.

The $11.15 per share offer is a 41 percent premium to LSI's Friday closing price.

LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives.
