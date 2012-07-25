版本:
Rambus loses US infringement case against LSI, STMicro

WASHINGTON, July 25 Chipmakers LSI Corp and STMicroelectronics NV did not illegally use Rambus Inc's patented technology to make computer chips, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a decision on Wednesday.

The case at the commission is Number 337-753.

