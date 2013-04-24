Chipmaker LSI reports 9 percent fall in revenue

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Chipmaker LSI Corp reported a 9 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as demand for its storage chips fell.
Revenue fell to $569 million, while net income slid to $18 million, or 3 cents per share, from $75 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives.
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value