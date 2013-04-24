版本:
Chipmaker LSI reports 9 percent fall in revenue

April 24 Chipmaker LSI Corp reported a 9 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as demand for its storage chips fell.

Revenue fell to $569 million, while net income slid to $18 million, or 3 cents per share, from $75 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives.
