UPDATE 1-LTX Credence warns of first-qtr loss

Aug 31 Semiconductor testing company LTX
Credence Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit and forecast a loss for the first quarter on a sharp drop
in revenue.
The company expects first-quarter adjusted loss of 6-10
cents per share and revenue to nearly halve to $35-$39 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings
of 26 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $64.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of
$12.1 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $13.7
million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Sales for the quarter fell 14 percent to $62.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 28
cents per share, on revenue of $65.7 million.
Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company closed at
$6.61 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)