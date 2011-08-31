UPDATE 1-LTX Credence warns of first-qtr loss

(Follows alerts)

* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.28

* Q4 sales $62.7 mln vs est $65.7 mln

* Sees Q1 adj loss/shr $0.06-$0.10 vs profit est $0.26

* Sees Q1 rev $35-$39 mln vs est $64.2 mln

Aug 31 Semiconductor testing company LTX Credence Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a loss for the first quarter on a sharp drop in revenue.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted loss of 6-10 cents per share and revenue to nearly halve to $35-$39 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $64.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $12.1 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $13.7 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.

Sales for the quarter fell 14 percent to $62.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share, on revenue of $65.7 million.

Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company closed at $6.61 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)