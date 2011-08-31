UPDATE 3-LTX-Credence warns of surprise loss, shares fall

* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.28

Aug 31 Chip testing gear maker LTX-Credence Corp forecast a surprise loss for the current quarter as chipmakers delay the purchase of new equipment amid weakening demand for computers and other devices, sending its shares down as much as 21 percent.

LTX-Credence's warning underscores the problems faced by the chip testing equipment industry and echoes the weak outlook from its larger rivals Japan-based Advantest Corp and Teradyne Inc .

Average worldwide bookings for chip equipment fell 16 percent -- largest in over a year -- in July, according to industry body Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International.

"Customers ... are slowing their growth plans based on end demand and that translates back into slowing of orders," said LTX CEO David Tacelli in a conference call.

"There are no cancellations, no push outs but there is a change in forecast that got aggressively worse over the month or so."

Most chipmakers, including bellwether Intel Corp and Texas Instruments , as well as contract chipmakers, such as TSMC , have warned of a difficult current quarter as weak demand pushes up inventories.

"We think because they (LTX-Credence) have a smaller customer base than peers their revenue base is more volatile," D. A. Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely said.

"They derive most of their revenue from the consumer and automotive end markets and a bit of a slowdown, specifically in those markets, is hurting them."

Atmel , one of LTX's top customers, had forecast third-quarter sales below market expectations earlier this month as growth in its industrial and automotive end-markets slowed.

LTX-Credence expects a first-quarter adjusted loss of 6-10 cents per share and revenue to nearly halve to $35-$39 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $64.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income in the fourth quarter fell 12 percent to $12.1 million, or 24 cents per share. Excluding items, it earned 27 cents per share.

Sales fell 14 percent to $62.7 million. Almost a third of the total revenue comes from Taiwan - home to its largest customer Spirox Corp , and TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share, on revenue of $65.7 million.

Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company were down 18 percent at $5.40 in morning trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Himank Sharma Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)