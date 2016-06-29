Tennis ball-sized Lucara diamond fails to sell at Sotheby's auction

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 The world's biggest uncut diamond, Lucara Diamond Corp's Lesedi la Rona gem, failed to sell at a Sotheby's auction on Wednesday after bids fell short of the minimum reserve price, the company said.
As a result, Lucara will be "retaining" the massive 1,109-carat stone, it said in a statement. The tennis ball-sized gem was discovered by the Vancouver-based company in its Botswana mine last November. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017