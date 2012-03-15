UPDATE 1-Luca Technologies sees IPO of 8.5 mln shrs priced at $11-$13/shr

March 15 Clean energy company Luca
Technologies Inc said it expects to offer 8.5 million shares in
its initial public offering at $11 to $13 apiece.
The Colorado-based company had filed for an IPO of up to
$125 million in June last year.
Luca uses its technology to stimulate micro-organisms
residing in coal, oil, and organic-rich areas, accelerating the
conversion of the fuels into methane, the principal component of
natural gas.
The company, which is valued at around $338 million at the
midpoint of the expected price range, will use most of the
proceeds from the IPO to acquire natural gas properties in the
United States.
Luca Tech intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the
ticker symbol "LUCA."
Citigroup, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James are lead
underwriters to the offering.