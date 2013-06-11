US Lufkin finalises 130 mln euros Romanian plant

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
BUCHAREST, June 11 Texas-based oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc finalised its 130 million euros investment in a Romanian oil equipment plant, business paper Ziarul Financiar said on Tuesday.
It said the plant, located in the city of Ploiesti, 60 km (38 miles) north of capital Bucharest, will also produce power transport equipment and will export 80 percent of its output.
Lufkin's pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to pull oil and natural gas to the surface.
Lufkin, named for its hometown in Texas, was founded in 1902 to make railroad equipment. The company expanded into oil pumps in 1925 and stayed private until launching an initial public offering in 1990.
General Electric Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Lufkin in a $2.98 billion deal.
* Cme group inc says announces first trades of monday weekly equity index options
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Aluminium biggest speculative long on LME - Marex (Updates with closing prices)