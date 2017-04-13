版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 20:49 BJT

Lufthansa to receive fewer A320neos than expected this year

BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.

Lufthansa, which was the first airline to operate the A320neo and took delivery of five of the jets in 2016, had said at the end of December that it expected 10 of the medium-haul planes this year.

A spokeswoman said Lufthansa was now expecting five this year, with the next one slated to arrive in the summer.

That could affect Lufthansa's capex plans for this year. The airline said in March it expected to spend 2.7 billion euros ($2.87 billion) this year.

Airbus delivered 12 A320neos in March to bring the 2017 total to 26, but deliveries remain behind schedule due mainly to problems with engines from Pratt & Whitney, one of two suppliers.

Lufthansa Group has ordered 116 of the A320neo family jets in total, with around half to have Pratt engines and the other half engines made by CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran. ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐