版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 16:28 BJT

Lufthansa CEO says next move in Air Berlin talks up to Abu Dhabi

HAMBURG, Germany May 5 Lufthansa has held talks with Abu Dhabi about the future of loss-making Air Berlin, its chief executive said on Friday, but debt, costs and anti-trust issues remain obstacles to taking over the rest of its smaller rival.

Air Berlin, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier Etihad, already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.

"The debt problem can only be resolved by the government of Abu Dhabi," Carsten Spohr told journalists on the sidelines of the group's annual shareholder meeting.

Spohr earlier this week travelled to Abu Dhabi as part of a business delegation accompanying German chancellor Angela Merkel.

He also said he was optimistic for bookings for the coming months, echoing comments from rival Air France-KLM this week.

Earlier on Friday, IAG, the owner of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, posted record first- quarter operating profit, and said a turnaround in pricing was happening faster than expected. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐