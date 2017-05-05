UPDATE 1-Lufthansa CEO talks future of Air Berlin with Abu Dhabi

* Lufthansa CEO says discussed Air Berlin with Abu Dhabi
HAMBURG, Germany, May 5 Lufthansa has
held talks with the Abu Dhabi government about the future of
loss-making Air Berlin, its chief executive said on
Friday, although debt and other obstacles to a takeover of its
smaller rival remain.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr travelled to Abu
Dhabi this week as part of a business delegation accompanying
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Speaking on the sidelines of the group's annual shareholders
meeting in Hamburg on Friday, Spohr said the Abu Dhabi
government was aware that Air Berlin's debt, costs and
anti-trust issues remain obstacles to Lufthansa taking over the
rest of the struggling airline.
Air Berlin, 29 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned
carrier Etihad, already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.
"The debt problem can only be resolved by the government of
Abu Dhabi," Spohr said.
Air Berlin is undergoing a deep restructuring. Together with
the Lufthansa lease deal and plans to spin off leisure flights
into a separate joint venture, its fleet is set to halve to
around 75 planes.
When it comes to the anti-trust problems potentially caused
by a tie-up of Germany's two largest carriers, Spohr can expect
little obstruction from fellow airline boss Willie Walsh, head
of British Airways owner IAG.
Asked about a possible takeover of Air Berlin by Lufthansa
on Friday, Walsh told analysts he was in favour of consolidation
and was less likely than others to make a complaint to
competition authorities.
"We will comment in a constructive way," Walsh said. "We
won't try and create difficulties when it comes to
consolidation, because we don't think that's a sensible thing to
do."
Ryanair, seeking to expand in Germany, has already
raised objections to the Lufthansa and Air Berlin lease deal.
Investors at the AGM also discussed consolidation. Ingo
Speich of fund manager Union Investment said Lufthansa should
not make any acquisitions abroad, referring to struggling
Alitalia, and added that taking on any more capacity from Air
Berlin would depend on the conditions.
"Lufthansa hasn't got anything to give away and should
instead put any additional capital in strengthening its balance
sheet, restructuring the group and renewing the fleet," he said.
Last week, Air Berlin reported a record loss of 782 million
euros for 2016, equivalent to losses of over 2 million euros a
day.
While Air Berlin has said it is looking for partners,
industry experts expect little interest outside of Lufthansa.
Etihad said this year it would review its European equity
partnerships after losses racked up at not only Air Berlin, but
also Alitalia, another key investment in its bid to expand its
network.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Susan Thomas)