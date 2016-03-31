Lufthansa says accepts delivery of second A320neo

BERLIN, March 31 Lufthansa has
accepted delivery of its second Airbus A320neo, it said
on Thursday, after previously delaying taking possession of the
plane due to engine issues.
Lufthansa stepped in as the first operator of the A320neo
after it was found that the Geared Turbofan engines made by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
need longer than usual to start under some circumstances.
Lufthansa had therefore been restricted to operating its
first A320neo on routes within Germany, where it has a large
base of engineers, and had said earlier this month it was not
ready to start using the second.
The German carrier's second A320neo will be based in
Frankfurt and operate its first commercial flight on Friday, to
the German city of Duesseldorf.
