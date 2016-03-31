UPDATE 1-Lufthansa says takes delivery of second A320neo

* Carrier's second A320neo to start commercial flights on
Friday
* Lufthansa says engine issues still not fully resolved
* Lufthansa due to take five A320neos this year
(Adds comments from Lufthansa on engine issues, restrictions)
BERLIN, March 31 Lufthansa has taken
delivery of a second Airbus A320neo, it said on
Thursday, but the German airline also said engine issues which
had delayed its taking delivery of the plane were not yet fully
resolved.
Lufthansa stepped in as the first operator of the A320neo
after it was found that the Geared Turbofan engines made by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
needed longer than usual to start under some circumstances.
As a result, Lufthansa is only operating its first A320neo
on routes within Germany, where it has a large base of
engineers. The second aircraft will also be used only on German
domestic routes for now. It took delivery of its
first A320neo in January.
A Lufthansa spokeswoman said that a working group from
Airbus and Pratt & Whitney was still investigating the problems,
but the German carrier had come to an arrangement with Airbus
over compensating for the restrictions on operation.
She declined to specify the nature of the compensation, but
said the jet was absolutely safe and was flying well.
The German carrier's second A320neo will be based in
Frankfurt and operate its first commercial flight on Friday, to
the German city of Duesseldorf.
Lufthansa is due to receive five A320neos in total this
year, with the third due in summer and the next two in the
autumn.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Jane Merriman)