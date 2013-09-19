BRIEF-Lufthansa says to buy 59 Boeing, Airbus aircraft

BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lufthansa
* Says supervisory board approves purchase of 59 aircraft worth 14 billion eur at list prices
* Says order comprises 34 boeing 777-9x and 25 airbus a350-900
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: