2013年 9月 19日

BRIEF-Lufthansa says to buy 59 Boeing, Airbus aircraft

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lufthansa

* Says supervisory board approves purchase of 59 aircraft worth 14 billion eur at list prices

* Says order comprises 34 boeing 777-9x and 25 airbus a350-900

