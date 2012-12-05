Lufthansa Cargo sees Europe air freight up 2-3 pct in 2013

FRANKFURT Dec 5 Lufthansa Cargo AG
expects the European air freight market to grow by 2-3 percent
next year as the world economy recovers from a slowdown,
management board member for sales Andreas Otto told reporters
late on Tuesday.
He said in Germany alone, the market was also forecast to
grow by 2-3 percent.
Otto said Lufthansa Cargo's capacity for the first quarter
of 2013 would be unchanged from the current level.
"In the first quarter we will then assess the situation," on
whether to expand capacity, he added.
Lufthansa said in October that it would offer 7.4 percent
less capacity at its cargo business this year, compared with
previous plans for a 4.5 percent reduction as demand remained
depressed, which was not expected to pick up before the middle
of 2013.
Otto said out of the five Boeing 777F aircraft the company
had ordered, two would be delivered in the fourth quarter of
next year, with two more in 2014 and one in 2015.
In addition to the five aircraft already on order, the
company had previously said it had an option to purchase five
more for delivery between 2016 and 2020.
Otto said a decision on the five more on option would depend
on market developments.