UPDATE 1-Lufthansa Cargo extends CEO's contract to 2022

(Adds new contract end date, background on restructuring)

Aug 29 Lufthansa's air freight arm, Lufthansa Cargo, has extended the contract of CEO Peter Gerber, it said on Monday.

* Peter Gerber, 52, has been CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG since May 2014

* The Lufthansa supervisory board on Monday agreed an early extension of his contract for a further five years, to 30 April 2022

* Lufthansa Cargo is currently undergoing a restructuring process as it grapples what Gerber has described as a "landslide" in yields

* Lufthansa Cargo swung to an adjusted operating loss of 45 million euros ($50.25 million) in the first six months of 2016

* The unit is therefore cutting up to 800 jobs in a bid to reduce costs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros)

