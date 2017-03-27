版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 19:41 BJT

Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific sign code share deal

FRANKFURT, March 27 Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific will jointly sell tickets on some routes, deepening a partnership that already sees the two cooperate on freight routes, the two carriers said on Monday.

Under the deal, Lufthansa will place its LH code on Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to destinations in Australia and New Zealand, effective from April 26.

Lufthansa uses joint ventures in Asia, with All Nippon Airways (ANA), Singapore Airways and Air China, to boost its Asia network, but a code share deal is not as in-depth as those partnerships. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐