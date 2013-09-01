Lufthansa CEO says summer freight business fails to pick up -paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Lufthansa's air
freight business failed to pick up over the summer period
although overall business was "decent", Chief Executive
Christoph Franz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"We had hoped for an stronger improvement in the air freight
business. This didn't happen," Franz told the paper, blaming
continued overcapacity in the sector and competition from land
and sea freight.
He did not elaborate on what he meant by decent.
Asked whether Lufthansa had any plans for growth through
acquisitions, Franz reiterated this was not a priority, adding
that the airline was still focused on improving the performance
of the previous acquisitions of Austrian Airlines, Brussels
Airlines and Swiss.
Lufthansa had more homework to do before it could consider
further steps, Franz said.
"We want to further improve our financial strength, so that
we are ready if a strategic opportunity comes along," Franz told
the paper.
Separately, German weekly Der Spiegel said Lufthansa planned
to cut costs by renegotiating its pension payment contracts for
around 60,000 German employees.
A Lufthansa spokesman declined to comment in detail on the
report, saying: "This week employees will be informed."
