REFILE-German Airlines boss leads list for top job at Lufthansa -report

FRANKFURT Nov 21 Carsten Spohr, the head of
Lufthansa's German Airlines business, is the leading
candidate to succeed the group's outgoing Chief Executive
Christoph Franz, a German magazine reported, citing supervisory
board sources.
Franz's successor at Lufthansa could be appointed at the
supervisory board's next meeting on Dec. 4, Manager Magazin said
on Thursday.
If 46-year-old Spohr is named CEO, he would continue to be
responsible for the German Airlines division, effectively
reducing the management board's size to four members from the
current five, the report said.
Asked to comment on the report, a Lufthansa spokesman said
that the supervisory board is undertaking a "careful, orderly"
selection process. "Quality is more important than speed ... we
are not under time pressure," he said.
Franz is set to leave the German carrier to become board
chairman at Swiss drugs company Roche when his
Lufthansa contract expires at the end of May.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Goodman)