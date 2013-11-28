Lufthansa chairman says will not name new CEO next week

FRANKFURT Nov 28 Lufthansa will not
name its new chief executive next week as it scans the market
for possible external candidates, the German airline's chairman
told employees on Thursday.
Two people familiar with the company's plans had told
Reuters last week that Lufthansa's supervisory board may pick a
successor to Franz at its meeting on Dec. 4.
Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber told employees in an internal
video message that Lufthansa's supervisory board would not be
able to make a decision next week as it wants to evaluate
possible external candidates in addition to internal ones,
according to a spokesman for Lufthansa.
Current CEO Christoph Franz is set to leave the German
carrier, Europe's biggest, when his contract expires at the end
of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.
German media have highlighted several Lufthansa veterans as
possible candidates to succeed Franz, including management board
members Carsten Spohr and Harry Hohmeister, Lufthansa Cargo CEO
Karl Ulrich Garnadt and catering unit LSG's chief Walter Gehl.
