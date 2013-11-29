版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 29日 星期五 23:51 BJT

Lufthansa likely to name new CEO before March - sources

FRANKFURT Nov 29 German airline Lufthansa's search for a new chief executive is likely to last into next year, but should be completed before March, three people familiar with the company's plans said.

CEO Christoph Franz is set to leave Europe's biggest airline when his contract runs out at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.

Lufthansa Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber said on Thursday that the supervisory board would not be able to make a decision on Franz's successor at its meeting next week as it was still evaluating possible external candidates in addition to internal ones.

The next scheduled meeting of the supervisory board, which appoints key executives including the CEO, is not until March, but the three people said the board could gather before then to deal with the matter.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said: "We are not in a hurry. We are executing a professional process to find the best candidate." (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Frank Siebelt; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐