Lufthansa eyes former Deutsche Telekom CEO for top job - reports

FRANKFURT Jan 28 German airline Lufthansa
has contacted the former chief executive of Deutsche
Telekom in its hunt for a new chief executive, German
media reported on Tuesday.
Rene Obermann, former CEO of Deutsche Telekom, had taken up
the top job at Dutch cable operator Ziggo only this
month, but has found himself back on the job market after the
operator on Monday agreed a takeover offer from U.S. firm
Liberty Global.
Lufthansa chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber is interested in
Obermann and the supervisory board has been in contact with the
manager, Handelsblatt and Rheinische Post newspapers reported on
Tuesday, citing company sources.
Germany's largest airline has been looking for a new CEO
since September, when it was announced that Christoph Franz
would leave at the end of May 2014 to become chairman at Swiss
pharmaceuticals company Roche.
Carsten Spohr, head of Lufthansa's passenger business, is
seen as the most likely candidate for the CEO job and analysts
have said he would be best placed to continue the group's
current cost-cutting programme.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said on Tuesday the group would
not comment on speculation, adding the supervisory board would
evaluate any external or internal candidate that matched the job
profile.