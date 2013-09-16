版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 16日 星期一 13:49 BJT

Lufthansa says CEO Franz not available for new term

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Christoph Franz, chief executive of German airline Lufthansa, is not available for a further term as CEO, the company said on Monday.

On Sunday, German newspaper Die Welt reported that Franz was in talks with the airline's supervisory board about a departure before his contract expires at the end of May 2014. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

