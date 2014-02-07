版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 16:57 BJT

Lufthansa picks Carsten Spohr as new CEO - source

FRANKFURT Feb 7 German airline Lufthansa has picked company veteran Carsten Spohr to succeed Chief Executive Christoph Franz when his contract runs out at the end of May, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Handelsblatt Online earlier cited sources close to the company as saying Lufthansa would announce the appointment later on Friday.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

Franz is set to leave the German carrier when his contract expires at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.

Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger airline business at Lufthansa, has previously been named by German media as a candidate for the job. (Reporting by Frankfurt bureau; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Christoph Steitz)
