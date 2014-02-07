Lufthansa picks Carsten Spohr as new CEO - source

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
FRANKFURT Feb 7 German airline Lufthansa has picked company veteran Carsten Spohr to succeed Chief Executive Christoph Franz when his contract runs out at the end of May, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Handelsblatt Online earlier cited sources close to the company as saying Lufthansa would announce the appointment later on Friday.
Lufthansa declined to comment.
Franz is set to leave the German carrier when his contract expires at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.
Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger airline business at Lufthansa, has previously been named by German media as a candidate for the job. (Reporting by Frankfurt bureau; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Christoph Steitz)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
April 21 European engineering groups ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE are competing for General Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.