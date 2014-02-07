版本:
Lufthansa names Carsten Spohr as CEO

FRANKFURT Feb 7 Lufthansa has named company veteran Carsten Spohr as the group's new chief executive, Germany's largest airline said on Friday.

Spohr will take over on May 1 from Christoph Franz, who is moving to Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
