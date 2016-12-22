Lufthansa issues 1.2 bln eur promissory note

BERLIN Dec 22 Lufthansa has placed a promissory note, bringing it 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in funding that will be used for general corporate purposes, the airline group said on Thursday.

The note was issued with maturities of five, seven and 10 years, Lufthansa said in a statement. Around 500 million euros of the total has already been received, with the remainder to come in January.

Lufthansa said the transaction proved popular, with a significant share being bought by Asian investors.

Lufthansa has a rating of BBB- (negative outlook) from S&P, BBB- (stable outlook) from Scope and Ba1 (positive outlook) from Moody's.

