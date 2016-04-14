Lufthansa taps promissory note market for 475 mln eur financing

BERLIN, April 14 German airline Lufthansa has issued a promissory note loan with a volume of 475 million euros ($535 million), taking advantage of what it called a "highly attractive" promissory note market on Thursday.

The note was issued in tranches with terms of four and five and half years, and the volume was increased to 475 million euros from an original 300 million, the carrier, which has a rating of BBB- from S&P, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)