Lufthansa not in talks with Etihad over stake - source

FRANKFURT Jan 17 Lufthansa is not in
talks with Etihad about the Abu Dhabi-based carrier taking a
stake in the German airline, a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday in response to an Italian media report.
"A financial stake is out of the question at the moment,"
the source, who is familiar with Lufthansa's plans, told
Reuters.
Italian paper Il Messaggero earlier on Tuesday reported that
Etihad and Lufthansa were in talks about a Etihad taking a 30-40
percent stake as a precursor to a merger, although analysts said
they viewed a deal as unlikely.
Lufthansa shares had earlier risen as much as 6 percent and
were up 4.5 percent at 1559 GMT.
Lufthansa is also not in talks about buying the rest of Air
Berlin, part-owned by Etihad, the source added.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr had poured cold water on that
Air Berlin speculation last week, telling reporters Air Berlin's
high costs, debt pile and also antitrust concerns would be
obstacles to any deal.
