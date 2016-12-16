Lufthansa, Etihad plan code shares on further routes - source

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 16 Lufthansa and Etihad are planning to extend a code-sharing agreement announced on Friday to further routes, a company source familiar with the matter said.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is keen to extend its route network in Europe via code shares because of limited traffic rights available to the United Arab Emirates, the source said. Lufthansa declined to comment.
The two carriers earlier on Friday announced the German airline will place its LH code on Etihad's flights between its home base in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt as well as on services between Abu Dhabi and Munich.
Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.