Lufthansa considers redeployment of Embraer jets to Austrian Airlines

BERLIN Feb 23 Lufthansa is
considering shifting some of its Embraer jets to its
Austrian Airlines unit as replacements for the carrier's ageing
fleet of Fokker regional jets.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to compete better with
fast-growing Gulf carriers and low-cost rivals such as Ryanair
and easyJet and last week told staff that
expansion of its core business depends on cost cuts.
In an internal letter to staff this month Lufthansa that it
was examining how and where its regional Embraer fleet,
currently in use at its CityLine unit, could be deployed in the
most cost-effective manner
"Given the higher unit costs incurred by this aircraft type
compared, for example, with the (Airbus) A320, we urgently need
to revise its operational scope," the airline said in the memo.
Austrian Airlines currently operates 21 Fokker regional jets
and is looking to replace them by 2018 or 2019.
It had looked at buying Bombardier's CSeries
aircraft, but parent Lufthansa has now given it a new option
with the possibility of taking some Embraer 195 jets from
CityLine, a spokesman for the Austrian carrier said on Monday.
Both Austrian Airlines and parent Lufthansa said no decision
had yet been taken.
Austrian's sister carrier Swiss has ordered 30 CSeries jets
from Bombardier, which this month said it needed to raise $2
billion in new debt and equity as it revealed more cost overruns
in the CSeries programme.
Lufthansa said in its internal letter that its aim is to
keep as many jobs as possible at CityLine by using CRJ900
aircraft that are being replaced by Airbus A320s at its
Eurowings business.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)