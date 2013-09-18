Lufthansa may order up to 34 revamped Boeing 777s -sources

Sept 18 Deutsche Lufthansa looks poised to place an order for up to 34 revamped Boeing 777-9X passenger planes as part of a fleet overhaul to be unveiled on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said.

The provisional order, which can only be completed when Boeing formally decides to build the proposed 406-seat twinjet, includes both firm orders and options, they said on Wednesday.

One of the people said the deal pencilled in firm orders for 20 aircraft, with options making up the remaining 14.

If confirmed, the core part of the order could be worth $7 billion, based on estimates of the list price of the enhanced 777-9X, whose new wings and engines are expected to fetch a premium over Boeing's largest existing twinjet, the 777-300ER.

Industry sources have said the renewal of Lufthansa's long-haul fleet is also likely to include an order for 20-25 Airbus A350-900s, also worth up to $7 billion at list prices.

Lufthansa and Boeing declined to comment ahead of a news conference called by the airline for Thursday.