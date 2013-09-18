版本:
Lufthansa board made decision on future long-haul fleet

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German airline Lufthansa said its supervisory board made a decision on Wednesday regarding its future long-haul fleet, without providing details.

It said Chief Executive Christoph Franz and board member Carsten Spohr would hold a news conference regarding the decision on Thursday.

