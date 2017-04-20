Lufthansa boarding process hit by computer outage - airport staff

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
A gate agent in Frankfurt announced the airline was having "a computer system breakdown worldwide," a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
Some North America carriers have in recent months had to ground flights as a result of computer glitches but such instances have been rare in Europe.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).