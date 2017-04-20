Lufthansa boarding process hit by computer outage - airport staff

FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.

A gate agent in Frankfurt announced the airline was having "a computer system breakdown worldwide," a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Some North America carriers have in recent months had to ground flights as a result of computer glitches but such instances have been rare in Europe.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)