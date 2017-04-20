UPDATE 2-Lufthansa, Air France departures briefly hit by computer outage

(Adds comment from Amadeus IT)
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa and Air
France were briefly hit by computer problems
preventing them from boarding passengers on Thursday evening,
airport and airline staff said on Thursday.
A gate agent at Frankfurt airport, Lufthansa's main hub, had
announced the airline was having "a computer system breakdown
worldwide," preventing passengers from getting on planes, but
shortly afterwards was able to resume boarding, a Reuters
reporter at the scene said.
The airline said on its Twitter account the systems were
back up and running after a global outage.
Twitter users spoke of similar boarding delays at Air
France, although they were also quickly resolved. A spokesman
for Air France said it was due to a problem with a system from
travel technology group Amadeus IT.
Amadeus confirmed its Altea system had experienced some
technical issues, which resulted in flight delays and problems
in the booking process.
"All systems are now working normally and the situation is
fully recovered. We regret any inconvenience caused to customers
and travellers," it said in a statement.
Some North American carriers have in recent months had to
ground flights as a result of computer glitches, although such
instances have been rare in Europe.
In January for example, United Airlines had to
ground all domestic flights for about an hour one Sunday
evening, causing a cascade of delays throughout the United
States.
Last August, a power outage hit computer systems at Delta
Air Lines and led to thousands of flights being
cancelled.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and Toby Chopra)