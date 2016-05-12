Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific agree freight cooperation

FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's Lufthansa
and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific have agreed a
partnership on freight routes between Hong Kong and Europe, they
said in a statement on Thursday.
Lufthansa has been signing cooperation deals with other
major airlines, including United Airlines and Japan's
ANA, in order to improve its freight network and offer
more flights to customers in an increasingly difficult freight
market.
Lufthansa and Cathay said the agreement would see them work
together on network planning, sales, IT and ground handling.
The first shipments under the cooperation deal will fly
early next year from Hong Kong to Europe with routes from Europe
to Hong Kong to be made available later in the year.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)