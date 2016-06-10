Lufthansa's cargo unit to cut 700-800 jobs worldwide

FRANKFURT, June 10 German airline Lufthansa's cargo unit said on Friday it will cut up to 800 jobs, out of a worldwide workforce of around 4,600, in response to an industry downturn, saying it needed to cut costs to remain competitive.

Lufthansa Cargo said it would cut 700-800 jobs, up to 500 of them in Germany, under a plan to cut costs by 80 million euros ($90 mln) a year. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton)