Lufthansa signs $1.25 bln outsourcing deal with IBM

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 18 IBM has won an outsourcing contract from Germany's Lufthansa worth 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) that will see the U.S. company take over the airline's information technology infrastructure services division and staff.
The move is part of plans by Lufthansa to restructure and cut costs as it seeks to compete with fast-growing rivals in both Europe and the Gulf.
Under the seven-year deal, IBM said it will make the airline's IT processes more efficient, such as moving it more towards cloud computing, saving Lufthansa around 70 million euros a year.
Around 1,400 Lufthansa Systems employees will transfer to IBM as part of the deal, which was first outlined in October.
The deal is subject to approval by antitrust authorities and the Lufthansa supervisory board.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.