UPDATE 1-Lufthansa has 'no intention' of ending JetBlue stake

* CEO says convertible notes good way to raise capital
* Investors can take stock or cash in 2017
WASHINGTON, March 29 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
has no intention of ending its investment in JetBlue
Airways Corp, but the possibility remains that it could
do so down the road depending on the capital needs of the German
airline, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Christoph Franz told reporters that Lufthansa's earlier
announcement about offering convertible notes that can be
exchanged for up to 46.7 million shares of JetBlue common stock
is an attractive way "given current market conditions" to get
financing.
"It's not the intention of Lufthansa to sell stock and
terminate our investment in JetBlue," he said. "We did not sell
one single share."
Lufthansa gives investors the option of converting their
holdings into cash or shares in 2017.
That, according to Franz, means Lufthansa would, in the
future, weigh maintaining or possibly decreasing its stake,
depending on JetBlue's share performance.
Lufthansa owns roughly 16 percent of JetBlue. Franz said its
marketing agreement with JetBlue is unchanged.
Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Helane Becker said Lufthansa did
not consider JetBlue a core investment and would take a loss on
JetBlue shares if it sold them today.
"I guess what (Franz) is saying is that if he has to repay
this in five years, he'd rather pay it in cash than in JetBlue
equity," Becker said.
JetBlue shares dropped more than 4 percent in
over-the-counter trading on Thursday, finishing at $5 per share.